A Climate Catastrophe

Why should you care about saving the planet and the animals that inhabit it?

Well, the ocean generates half of the oxygen we breathe while absorbing most of the carbon dioxide we create. The rain forests provide many medicinal plants to develop cures for diseases and houses millions of species. Our oceans and rain forests also produce the animals, plants and spices we eat.

Considering we get all of our resources from the planet, people aren’t doing an excellent job of saving it.

I know it’s easy to say this doesn’t affect us, but it starts here in our town. Our highways are littered with trash, our cars aren’t eco-friendly and we use large amounts of fossil fuels. The change starts here by caring about the environment and creating new habits; mankind can start righting their wrongs.

There are many things you can do to help the planet: wait until you get to a rest area instead of throwing trash out your window, carpool to school or work but, most importantly, give back. Every effort, small or large, counts towards reaching the goal of having a better world to live in.

Our planet is dying due to our mistakes, and innocent lives are being lost. How long are we going to wait to do something about that?

In recent years over 16 thousand species of plants and animals have been added to the endangered list, and some have died out completely. There are many new ways to go green, for example, buying eco-friendly cleaning products, reduce your waste and stop using plastic bottles. This planet is the only one that has life on it.

Once the earth is destroyed, we don’t have a backup plan. Every part of the world plays a vital role from the tiniest ant to the largest whale. They all matter to the ecosystem.

Freshman Seth Robbins has taken this change one step farther by creating a non-profit website, http://www.realsethrob bins.wixsite.com /real-eco, that sells environmentally safe products while donating the profit to the North Padre National Seashore Park. The organization, in turn, uses the money to clean up the oceans and rescue sea turtles.

It’s time to keep our National Parks clean, our drinking water fresh and our air breathable.

From Dr. Seuss’s “The Lorax”: “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” Seuss warns us that if we don’t change our ways now that the life we are creating isn’t going to look all that pretty or livable.

We can all do our part to make the world a better place to live, and you can start today.