Coming soon in entertainment

2021 is packed with several new releases and re-releases of beloved classics.

Games:

“Thomas Was Alone” – Take control of colored blocks with a lot of personality in this Switch port of the class computer indie platforming game. Play as several unique AIs, each represented by their own colored block and complete complex puzzles to progress. (Switch: Feb. 19, 2021)

“TinyShot” – Fight hordes of enemies in this 2D shooter. Work for the devil to retrieve his lost horn, becoming more powerful and famous along the way. (PC: Feb. 19, 2021)

“Shadows of Adam” – In this latest RPG from Something Classic Games, take control of a party of heroes fighting to save the village of Adam from dark forces. This game is a nod to the classic 16-bit JRPG games of the early 2000s. (PC, Mac, Switch: Feb. 2021)

Movies:

“Nomadland” – Staring veteran actress Frances McDormand, this film follows the story of a woman during the 2008 recession. After losing everything, she travels through the Western United States in search of answers and a new meaning to life. (Rated R: Feb. 19, 2021)

“Rock Camp: The Movie” – Starring real-life rock-and-roll legends like Alice Cooper and Paul Stanley, this documentary covers the worldwide Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, in which musicians learn how to be rock stars from various living rock icons. (Currently Unrated: 2021)