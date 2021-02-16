Feb. snow hits ATU campus

The campus is buried in snow, and many students have taken the opportunity for photo sessions and winter walks. Although chilly and hard to travel in, the winter weather made ATU’s main campus a wonderland that the community hasn’t experienced in years.

ATU experienced heavy ice and snowfall this week, canceling all in-person classes and events on Monday and causing a transition to virtual the rest of the week. However, the shift to virtual was made easy by already in-place COVID-19 measures. Most classes incorporate a virtual element for the Spring semester, so most lectures were able to resume without issue.