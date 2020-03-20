Green and Gold Cupboard Continuing Services

The Green and Gold Cupboard, a food pantry that assists food insecure members of the Arkansas Tech University community, is taking steps to continue its services for so long as it is safe to do so during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as defined by the World Health Organization.

Individuals in need from the ATU campus in Russellville are asked to send e-mail to ggc@atu.edu to request appointments, which will be available Mondays from 4-5 p.m. and Fridays from noon-1 p.m.

Information concerning the appointments is posted on the front door of the Green and Gold Cupboard location at 1019 N. Arkansas Ave. in Russellville.

Appointments will also be available during spring break.

The Green and Gold Cupboard is administered by the ATU University Honors program.

“We are concerned about people being hungry during this period, so we are trying to remain available to meet customers at the GGC during twice-weekly sessions, by appointment,” said Dr. Jan Jenkins, director of the ATU University Honors Program and professor of history. “We don’t have any volunteer help at this time, but Dr. (Jamie) Stacy, Dr. (David) Cullen and I will try to meet people at the pantry if they need provisions. We are also trying to respect the need for distancing.”

Anyone with a valid ATU identification card and a need is welcome to access the services of the Green and Gold Cupboard for a bag of groceries and hygiene products.

According to its web site, the Green and Gold Cupboard exists “to fight hunger right here at home by providing healthy, nutritious food to all members of the Tech community, including students, faculty and staff.”

Learn more about the Green and Gold Cupboard at www.atu.edu/foodpantry.

The Green and Gold Cupboard location at ATU-Ozark Campus will also be available to faculty, staff and students by appointment only. Those needing access may call (479) 667-2117 to arrange an appointment Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.