Jones Selected to Lead ATU College of Business

Dr. Barbara Johnson, vice president for academic affairs at Arkansas Tech University, has recommended Dr. K. Russell Jones as the next dean of the Arkansas Tech University College of Business.

The ATU Board of Trustees will have an opportunity to confirm his appointment during its regularly scheduled March 19 meeting.

Jones will come to ATU from Arkansas State University, where he currently serves as the Kathy White Professor of Management Information Systems (2006-present). His previous roles at ASU included chair of accounting and computer information technology (2015-18), online Master of Business Administration degree coordinator (2009-12), associate professor of decision sciences (1995-2005) and assistant professor of computer information science (1989-95).

He also has experience as a lecturer at the University of Caen in France and the University of Otago in New Zealand.

“Dr. Jones is an experienced academician and administrator who is diverse in his areas of study and expertise,” said Johnson. “He possesses a wealth of experience and will be a valued addition to our university community. We are pleased to have the opportunity to welcome him to Arkansas Tech University.”

Jones holds a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering technology and a Master of Science degree in information systems from Arkansas State University.

He earned his Doctor of Philosophy degree with dual emphases in accounting and information systems from the University of Texas at Arlington.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to serve the College of Business and Arkansas Tech University,” said Jones. “ATU has shown tremendous growth over the past years, and I believe we are poised to continue that success in providing high-quality education to the people of the Arkansas River Valley and beyond. The ATU College of Business has a great faculty and offers cutting-edge programs in areas such as digital marketing and business data analytics. I look forward to working with the faculty and staff to make ATU the institution of choice for higher education in the region.”

Pending board approval, Jones will begin his duties at Arkansas Tech on July 6, 2020.