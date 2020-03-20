Tech Fit Closed As Part of Social Distancing Efforts

Tech Fit, the student exercise and recreation facility located in the Hull Physical Education Building at Arkansas Tech University, is closed for the duration of the suspension of in-person classes at the institution.

The closure is one aspect of ATU’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as defined by the World Health Organization. As of Monday, March 16, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Arkansas Tech University. Closing facilities such as Tech Fit contributes to appropriate social distancing and helps the university fulfill its civic responsibility to help prevent any possible spread of the virus.

Any further updates will be posted on www.arkansastechnews.com and OneTech announcements.