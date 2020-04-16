Tidmore selected student body president at Arkansas Tech

Noah Tidmore has been elected by his peers to serve as president of the Arkansas Tech University Student Government Association during the 2020-21 academic year.

A native of Prairie Grove, Tidmore is majoring in management and marketing with an emphasis in entrepreneurship. He has been active in SGA since his election as a senator from the ATU College of Business in fall 2018. He joined the SGA executive board in spring 2019 as secretary of student development and is serving as SGA vice president during the 2019-20 academic year.

“We aim as student government to improve the lives and experiences of students while they are here on campus,” said Tidmore. “We hope to encourage students to come to us with any ideas, problems or hopes that they may have for ATU. We will advocate for projects that will better the sense of community here at ATU through athletics, intramural activities and registered student organizations. We will close the gap between the Russellville community and the students here at Arkansas Tech University. Most of all, we will be the proud voice of our fellow students at ATU.”

Tidmore was elected president during online elections April 10-12. Other 2020-21 SGA executive board members elected by their peers are:

• Vice President: Jacob Loomis of Bryant

• Secretary of Diversity and Inclusion: Albert Zhang of Canton, China

• Secretary of Finance and Administration: Dakota Mooney of Clinton

• Secretary of Internal Affairs: Zoe Stokes of Dardanelle

• Secretary of Public Relations: Greydon Turner of Dallas, Texas

• Secretary of Student Development: Emily Lisenbey of Plainview

Visit www.atu.edu/sga for more information about ATU SGA.