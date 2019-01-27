Wonder Boys’ late comeback falls short, 28-26

The Wonder Boys led 21-7 late into the third quarter but eventually fall to the late surge by the East Central Tigers, 28-26.

The Wonder Boys will wrap up their season on the road taking on the Harding Bison in Searcy at 2 p.m.

The Wonder Boys are tied for last in the Great American Conference after losing to East Central giving them a record of 3-7. The Harding Bison sit tied at second with the Southern Arkansas Mule Riders at 8-2.

The Wonder Boys’ offense did numbers throughout the game until the last quarter Scoring 24 points before losing the lead to the Tigers. Manny Harris, from Copperas Cove, Texas, completed 13 of 33 passes for 119 yards in the air and rushed for 29 yards on seven attempts. Bryan Allen, from Forrest City, led the Wonder Boys ground game with 137 yards and three touchdowns. With those rushing yards, he currently sits at 47 yards behind the all-time leading rusher for Arkansas Tech with one game left to play this season. Allen hauled in four passes for 40 yards. Gary Burton, from Maumelle, forced a fumble and also had a sack in the contest.