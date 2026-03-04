ANO Emergency Planning: What Russellville Residents Need to Know

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Arkansas Nuclear One (ANO) is in Russellville, Arkansas, on the shores of Lake Dardanelle. The two-unit nuclear power plant is a significant source of power for the local community. It generates over 1,800 megawatts, powering nearly one million homes.

Inside the reactor, uranium fuel produces heat through a controlled process called fission, where atoms split and release energy. That heat warms water in a primary cooling system. The heat is then transferred to a separate secondary system, turning water into steam. The steam spins a turbine connected to a generator, producing electricity. Afterward, the steam is cooled, condensed back into water using lake water, and reused in a continuous cycle.

ANO releases an annual booklet to prepare surrounding communities in the event of an emergency. These booklets are places in local businesses, schools and government buildings.

“Each year, we work with the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management to provide residents within the Emergency Planning Zone with clear, easy‑to‑follow emergency planning brochures, including evacuation routes and protective action guidance,” said Taylor Kendrick, senior communications specialist at ANO.

An emergency at ANO could be caused by many things. There are four classifications of emergencies. The first is a notification of an unusual event which means something out of the ordinary has happened, but residents will not have to take any action.

The second classification is an alert, which means plant safety could become a problem, but no action needs to be taken by the public.

The third classification is a site area emergency which means the public may be affected. In this case, you may hear an emergency siren. ANO urges the public to tune into local radio stations for emergency alerts.

The fourth classification is the general emergency. You must continue to listen to local radio stations, and state and local officials will take charge to ensure the safety of the public.

The emergency planning zone listed in the brochure is split into smaller zones, each with their own evacuation route and designated reception center or safe place outside of the emergency range.

Arkansas Tech is located within zone H. If an evacuation is required, ATU students living on campus should take I-40 or Highway 64 east to Morrilton or Highway 247 to Highway 64 then east to Morrilton and proceed to the designated reception center at Morrilton High School.

ANO is owned by Entergy Arkansas, Inc., a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. The plant operates under strict oversight from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the federal agency responsible for inspecting and regulating nuclear power plants to ensure safety.

“Nuclear facilities like ANO are built with multiple layers of protection, rigorously maintained and operated by highly trained professionals who prepare extensively for every scenario,” said Kendrick.

The plant is designed with reinforced containment structures to prevent the release of radiation. Operators train regularly with state and local agencies to ensure a coordinated response in the unlikely event of an emergency.

“We want our neighbors to know this is personal for us. Our employees and their families live here in this community. We shop here, our kids go to school here and we care about this place just as much as anyone else,” Kendrick said.

For more information on emergency plans in the River Valley or ANO, visit entergy.com/nuclear.