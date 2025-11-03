Arkansas Tech University’s production of “RENT” opens Nov. 7

Photo Credit: Aubrey Pham

Opening night is set for Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Techionary Theatre on campus. Additional performances will be Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $5 and will be available for cash-only purchase at the door.

Garret Snavely, ATU alum and music director of the production, said being part of “RENT” has been both “unequivocally joyful and challenging.”

“The cast is incredibly talented, we’re blessed with great talent here at Tech,” Snavely said. “It is however music heavy… there are not a lot of just speaking parts. The numbers [songs] go straight from the end to the beginning of the next one… it takes a lot of brain power,” Snavely said with a laugh.

Snavely graduated from ATU in 2020 with a bachelor’s in music education and keyboard vocal music.

He added that the first step of the rehearsal process was one of the most rewarding moments in his role as music director.

“I got to introudce the music to some of the students for the first time and we discussed our thoughts on it and how they thought their character would approach them.”

Snavely added that all the pit musicians performing in “RENT” are either current students or alumni, and it makes the show even more special to be a part of a production that feels like an Arkansas Tech family.

He said that he is filled with “nervous, excited energy” as opening night approaches and that he is ready to show the community what the theatre program has put together.

Even for those who may not typically enjoy musicals, Snavely believes “RENT” has something for everyone.

“You will hear every genre and style of music you can imagine. You are going to hear something you will like,” he said.

Since graduating from ATU, Snavely has remained active in the local music scene, performing at various churches, musically directing Russellville High School’s productions, coordinating with other musicians, and working with Center Stage Productions every summer for their musicals. “RENT” marks his second collaboration with ATU’s theatre program, following “Godspell” in 2023.