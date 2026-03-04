Arkansas Youth Wrestling Tournament in Tucker

Photo Credit: Submitted

Tucker Coliseum hosted the Arkansas Youth Wrestling State Championship from Feb. 20 – Feb. 22. Participants competed in three divisions: “Novice,” “Girls,” and “Open.: The three divisions act almost as separate competitions, with Novice and Girls competing one day and Open competing the next. Over 1,000 wrestlers from 52 clubs attended the tournament.

The Novice competition is only for wrestlers who have been competing for 1-2 years, while Open is available to wrestlers of any experience. Girls can typically compete in either of the other divisions that they qualify for. Within these three divisions, wrestlers are divided by age (typically U6, U8, U10, U12, and U15) and weight (usually from 35 lbs. to 285 lbs.).

State champions are determined within these age and weight groups. The top four in each division, age, and weight (ex: Open, U10 130) receive a medal. In Open and Girls, the top two competitors in each category receive championship singlets. This year’s tournament theme was “Hunting for a Championship.” The champion singlets were camo print, with first place having a red tint and second having a green color. Following the theme, the refs wore pink and green camo uniforms.

In addition to individual championships, the tournament awards four club championships based on total team points. The Honey Badger Wrestling Club from Bentonville was the champion of Open Large Club (usually meaning the club has 50 or more members) and Girls. Springdale Youth Wrestling Club was named the Open Small Club champion, and Bentonville Wrestling Club was the champion of Novice.

The stands were packed with families cheering their wrestlers on as they competed for state titles. This year’s Arkansas Youth Wrestling State Championship showcased not only individual talent and determination, but also the dedication and strength of programs across the state. Coaches and athletes have put in the time and effort to make it to the tournament, and the competition didn’t disappoint fans.

From first-year novices to seasoned competitors, these wrestlers left the mats having tested their skills, represented their clubs, and pursued the excellence that defines this sport. Wrestling isn’t a sport for the weak-willed or faint of heart. It demands time, energy, focus, and endurance. These athletes push through sweat, tears, and sometimes even blood, but they don’t stop until each round is finished.