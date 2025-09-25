ATU Foundation Scholarship Reception Highlights All Students

Photo Credit: Rose Guther

On Friday, Sept. 19, the Arkansas Tech University Foundation hosted its annual Foundation Scholarship Reception in the Student Union from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event brought students and donors together in a meaningful celebration of gratitude, connection, and educational opportunity.

Upon arrival students checked in, received name tags, and enjoyed refreshments before mingling with the donors who help make their academic journeys possible. The reception offered recipients a valuable chance to personally thank the individuals and families who fund scholarships through the ATU Foundation.

ATU President Dr. Russell Jones addressed the crowd, highlighting recent campus improvements including the new Student Union and emphasized the unique impact that private scholarships have on students’ ability to pursue higher education. He also acknowledged that, while many donors generously provide scholarship funds, not all scholarships are awarded each year due to a lack of applicants.

Vice President for Advancement Bryan Fisher also spoke, praising the generosity of ATU’s donor community. He shared the Foundation’s vision of investing in today’s students to help shape the leaders of tomorrow.

Supporting the event behind the scenes was the Presidential Leadership Cabinet (PLC), a select group of student leaders who serve as ambassadors for the university. PLC members assisted with event setup, guest check-in, and cleanup to ensure that the reception ran smoothly. As a student leadership organization, PLC represents the student body at official functions, provides service on behalf of the Office of the President, and helps promote campus engagement and excellence.

The event served as a reminder that every student at Arkansas Tech is eligible to apply for Foundation Scholarships. The application portal opened on Sept. 1 and will remain open until Feb. 1. Even students who have received a Foundation Scholarship in the past must reapply each year to remain eligible.

The application can be accessed at: https://arkansastech.awardspring.com/Home/

Students are also encouraged to complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) as it is often required for scholarship eligibility and can increase access to additional funding.

Whether you are a first-year student or preparing for graduation, ATU Foundation Scholarships represent a powerful resource to help finance your education and a community of supporters eager to see you succeed.