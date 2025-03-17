ATU’s Jazz Ensemble Swings into St. Patrick’s Day in Joint Concert with Southside High School

Photo Credit | Gabriel Horn

The Arkansas Tech University Jazz Ensemble hosted a “St. Paddy’s Day” swing concert double program with the Southside High School Maverick Jazz Ensemble on March 11. The two bands later combined for a final performance of Arnge Drank.

https://www.arkatechnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Not-Your-Mama-Samba-Cut-Made-with-Clipchamp.mp4 A student from Southside High School Maverick Jazz Ensemble performing a solo during the performance of “Not Your Momma’s Samba.”

Program set 1: Southside directed by Dr. Micheal Westbrook.

Count Basie – “Straight Ahead,” arranged by Sammy Nestico.

“Li’l Darlin,” composed by Neal Hefti

“Not Your Momma’s Samba,” composed by Paul Baker

“The Chicken,” composed by Alfred James Ellis and arranged by Kris Berg

The Arkansas Tech University Jazz Ensemble performing “Malaga.”

Program set 2: ATU Directed by Dr. Sean Reed

“Malaga,” composed by Bill Holeman and Stan Kenton

“El Congo Valiente (Valient Congo),” composed By Johnny Richards and Stan Kenton

Both ATU and Southside Ensembles performing “Arnge Drank.”

Combined bands

“Arnge Drank,” composed by John Baker