Bananas For Homecoming

Photo Credit: Rose Gunther

Homecoming week at Arkansas Tech University was full of energy, laughter, and school spirit. For one student, it was also a bit bananas.

That student was me, Rose Gunther. What began as a simple idea for a green-and-gold outfit turned into a weeklong phenomenon that had students talking, laughing, and taking plenty of pictures.

Junior Kylie Kelly and I were chosen to serve as the masters of ceremonies (MCs) for Homecoming 2025, helping promote events and energize students about the week to come. Our first major appearance was during the pep rally at Thone Stadium, where students had the chance to win prizes, meet the homecoming court nominees, and learn about all the exciting events planned for the week.

The banana costume made its debut there, borrowed from a College of Business class project focused on TikTok algorithms and social media branding. I wanted something yellow to go with my green scrubs, but it quickly became something much more.

Later that night, after changing into a dress for the homecoming court presentation, a fellow nominee joked that I should have stayed in the banana suit. That’s when the idea started to… well, a-peel to me.

Throughout the week, Campus Life hosted themed dress-up days like Western Day, Jersey Day, Grill Dad vs. Soccer Mom, and Tech Spirit Day. I made sure the banana fit every theme as well as every shade of green and gold possible. Out of the entire student body, only one other banana appeared that week, which made it even more fun.

My favorite part? Seeing people’s reactions.

I borrowed someone’s banana costume for a week and turned it into an advertisement for homecoming. My favorite part was seeing people laugh, especially when I’d randomly walk through departments on campus. The surprise on their faces was priceless.

In addition to co-hosting the pep rally, I also helped MC at Tech’s Got Talent. Throughout the week I popped up at events like Homecoming Frenzy, Big Money Bingo, Capture the Flag, Aux Cord Wars, the Friday night Block Party, and, of course, the crowning of this year’s homecoming king and queen.

Now that homecoming has wrapped up, I am back to catching up on homework, but the banana might not be gone for good.

I think the banana could become something more here at Tech. I go to games and sometimes feel like our student section could use a boost in energy. Maybe the banana can help bring more spirit to campus. And who knows, maybe next time there’ll be a whole bunch of us.