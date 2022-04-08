Beauregard Bottoms to Premiere April 8th

The Theatre Program has officially wrapped up production of the “The Beauregard Bottoms,” and the opening night is set for 8 p.m on April 8 at the Techionery theatre. Tickets will be available at the box office.

“The Beauregard Bottoms” is a student-written thriller film that follows a college freshman named Cameron and her journey away from her family. The story follows her experience with ghosts in a dorm built on the grounds of a plantation.

“This was the very first time our department has done something like this, so I really thought that the growing pains would be more than they were, but everyone took it very seriously,” Frances Roberson, assistant professor theatre and director of the film, said.

The Techionery will also have the props, art and costumes on display. The exhibit will be avalible before and after the showing.

The film is mostly student lead and features an original soundtrack and student-created sound effects.

Due to the film’s overwhelming success, the theatre department plans to do another film next academic year.

“It was very positive for me, the student who wrote [The Beauregard Bottoms] and the students who worked on it… Everyone came away from this learning something that they haven’t learned before,” Roberson said.

The plan, according to Roberson, is to keep the classical theatre in the fall, but add the element of film to spring productions.

For more information, email professor Frances Roberson at froberson@atu.edu.