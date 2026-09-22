NATURE SPOTLIGHT: Beginner Friendly Plants Perfect for College Students

Photo Credits: America Roach

Many college students seek to have fun decorations in their dorm rooms. These decorations may be framed photos, fun lamps, or posters. Some decorations, though, are the most wanted, but also are sometimes the most avoided as well, like the ones you have to keep alive – plants. Being a plant owner can seem daunting, but with the right plants it can be an easy and fun way to spruce up your room without interrupting your busy college schedule. I will tell you about four plants that are great for beginners!

The first beginner friendly plant, and the easiest to care for on this list, is the Pothos plant. The Pothos, or Devil’s Ivy, plant grows cascading vines with beautiful “heart-shaped” green leaves. This plant looks great on shelves, and its vines wrap nicely around poles and baskets.

The next plant on my list for beginners is the Zanzibar Gem plant, which is better known as the ZZ plant. ZZ plants grow upright stems that hold small, glossy green leaves. ZZ plants fit well in any corner and they happen to look really nice next to desks.

The third best plant to have when becoming a plant owner is the snake plant, which also is known as the mother-in-law’s tongue. Snake plants grow vertical, thick leaves that hold moisture. Snake plants look best on side tables and sit nicely in bedrooms.

The last notable plant that is a great plant for beginners to start their plant journey with is the Pincushion cactus. Pincushion cacti are small and round cacti that have prickly spines and sometimes have small flowers on their heads. These cacti look great almost anywhere, though they happen to look extraordinarily well sitting in windowsills.

All of these plants are versatile and thrive in almost any environment. This is what makes them so great for those college students new to being plant owners. They all follow similar low-maintenance schedules. All of these plants can manage some neglect and will be fine if you forget to give them a drink every now and then. For those of you who own approved animals that live on campus with you, always make sure you keep any toxic plants out of their reach, or out of your dorm completely if necessary.

For any additional information on dorm friendly plants that interest you, visit www.forwardplant.com. Forward Plant is a plant encyclopedia database that holds plant care guides, plant identification tools, and various plant resources. From rare mushroom species to well-known tree species, this website holds over 10,000 plant species and likely has just what you are looking for.