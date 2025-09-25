Brass in the Clouds Celebrates Twentieth Anniversary

Photo Credit: Submitted

Arkansas Tech University’s Music Department hosted the 20th annual Brass in The Clouds performance. The event took place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20 and was held at Sunset Point on Mount Nebo. Dr. Sean Reed served as main conductor and host for the event.

The event was crowded as community members, family of band members, and ATU students showed up in support. Many people brought foldable chairs or sat on benches and surrounding rocks as the band played. Each section of the orchestra played their individual parts of the song before switching to the other section.

The brass section of the orchestra performed a march, which was the fastest piece in the performance. According to some concertgoers, the most interesting piece in the performance was performed by the brass section and included vocals from the musicians.

