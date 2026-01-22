BREAKING NEWS: Winter Storm Prompts Preparations Across Arkansas Tech

Photo Credits: National Weather Service

Arkansas is preparing for a winter storm expected to bring dangerous cold and significant snowfall to much of the state this weekend. These are conditions that many residents, including ATU’s college students, are not used to dealing with.

According to KARK Chief Meteorologist Todd Yakoubian, a winter storm warning is in effect for most of Arkansas, including the River Valley. The warning begins late Friday, Jan 23 and will last through Sunday morning. The area could see 6 to 10 inches of mostly snow with some sleet, along with wind chill temperatures dropping below zero at times through at least Monday. Yakoubian said the storm carries high impacts for travel and closings, medium impacts to power, and extreme impacts from freezing temperatures.

With Arkansas lacking the winter infrastructure often seen in colder regions, students and staff are taking extra steps to prepare for the possibility of power outages and unsafe road conditions.

Arkansas Tech University student Jayli Lackey said preparation has meant thinking ahead about things she usually doesn’t worry about.

“I’ve mostly just tried to get ahead of things – charging my devices and portable chargers, making sure we have plenty of blankets and warm clothes, and bringing anything inside that could get damaged by the snow or ice,” Lackey said.

Grocery shopping quickly became a priority for Lackey, and the rest of the county. Lackey said she found that many supplies were already limited.

“I focused on the basics – food that’s easy to make, water, batteries, and things we’d need if we lost power,” she said. “A lot of the common stuff like bread and milk are pretty picked over.”

While she said she feels Arkansas generally does a good job preparing roads and issuing warnings, winter storms can still feel unpredictable.

“Snow is kind of exciting,” Lackey said. “But the possibility of ice and losing power makes it a little stressful.”

As students prepare their homes and supplies, faculty members are also preparing for potential campus closure and safety concerns in the coming days.

Katie Hook, instructor of business administration, said the university is equipped to respond quickly when severe weather threatens campus operations.

“We have a caring and qualified workforce here at ATU with well-thought-out plans for this type of event,” Hook said.

Hook says flexibility is especially important during extreme weather events, as students may face challenges such as power outages, travel concerns, or limited internet access.

“I am always flexible with my students,” she said. “In the case of weather events like the anticipated snowstorm, I give them grace on their assignments and will adjust our work schedule accordingly, so everyone is successful moving forward through the semester.”

Hook said she has also been communicating with students about what the upcoming week may look like, emphasizing that their safety comes before academics.

“We talked about what next week might look like, and I told my students that my biggest concern is their safety,” she said.

How Students Can Prepare for the Storm

With winter weather expected to impact the River Valley through the weekend, students are encouraged to take steps now to stay safe and prepared.

Grocery and Personal Preparation

Students should stock up on easy-to-make foods, water, batteries, and any medications they may need for several days. Devices and portable chargers should be fully charged in case of power outages.

Vehicle Preparation

Students with vehicles are encouraged to fill up their gas tanks, raise their windshield wipers to prevent freezing, and avoid unnecessary travel once conditions worsen.

Residence Hall Guidance

The Department of Residence Life at Arkansas Tech University shared several preparation tips for students living on campus:

Residents of Baswell, Nutt, Paine, and the University Commons should ensure that heat and water are working properly and report any issues.

Beginning on Friday afternoon, students should set their thermostats to 70 degrees, start a slow drip from sinks, and open cabinet doors under sinks.

All residence hall students should ensure that their windows are properly sealed.

The cafeteria will remain open; schedule updates can be checked through dining services’ website and social media.

Staying Informed

Students are encouraged to monitor Arkansas Tech News, check OneTech regularly, sign up for ATU Alert emergency text notifications, ensure that emails to @atu.edu accounts are enabled, and follow Arkansas Tech’s official social media channels for real-time updates.

Students planning to travel home for the storm should closely monitor local forecasts and road conditions before traveling.

As Arkansas braces for a storm the state is not used to handling, preparation, flexibility, and clear communication make all the difference.