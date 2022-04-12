‘Bridgerton’ is Binge-Worthy

PHOTO | Tara Espinoza

Bridgerton has been the Netflix show that is currently consuming my free time. After the season one finale, I have been patiently waiting for my questions to be answered for over a year.

Bridgerton gained many fans after the first season. There were a lot of expectations of how the second season should play out.

The Netflix original is set in the Regency era in England. The Bridgerton siblings attempt to find love through the series.

The first season was filled with love and lust as the eldest girl, Daphne, found love.

This season seemed a bit more real than what the first season portrayed. Characters were getting caught up in their emotions.

Season two was based around Anthony, the eldest son. Since his dad had passed away years earlier, he was now the viscount. That made it very important for him to find a wife.

The whole season you see his character develop so wonderfully. He constantly has an inner conflict with himself. Anthony just wanted to find a woman who fits the role of being his wife. He wasn’t worried about finding love.

But he found a woman who drove him mad because he was so in love. The love-hate relationship portrayed between the two of them often confused me as to what was going to happen in the end.

Although many watchers have said the second season is not good, I love it even more than the first. Don’t get me wrong, Daphne’s season roped me into Bridgerton. But this season was more than just Anthony finding love and a wife.

Season two had many side stories going on that just roped me in more. Not only did Eloise have a big season, but so did Lady Whistledown. This season showed a lot of conflict with Lady Whistledown. It showed Eloise finally stepping out of her comfort zone and letting people know she didn’t want the life everyone expected a woman to have.

Season two left way more questions unanswered than the first season. Luckily, Bridgerton has already announced that they have been renewed for seasons four and five. Hopefully, they don’t make us wait a year and a half like they did this season.

I recently learned that Bridgerton is based on a series of books by Julia Quinn. I think this season may have just convinced me to read the series.

If you are looking for a show that makes you want to live in the 1800s and put on a big fancy ballgown, I promise Bridgerton will do the trick.