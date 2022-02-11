Cadence Pitts: Turning Dreams Into Reality

Photo | Margarita Lopez

For Cadence Pitts, an art education major from Ozark, art is her escape from reality.

“I have been drawing since I was a kid. Like ever since I can remember, I was like drawing little hearts everywhere,” she said. Her inspiration was her father.

“My dad was an outstanding artist, who passed away when I was two years old. So I didn’t have him around when I was young, but I grew up looking at his art. I always wanted to be like him,” Pitts said.

Pitts created her favorite piece last semester. She was tasked by her three-dimensional art class to make a shoe out of wire. She enjoyed the challenge of trying something new and thinking outside the box.

The Ozark Tech campus has helped Pitts to grow and expand her knowledge in the art. “It has given me a lot more materials to work with, and it has pushed my boundaries. I never really stepped out of painting and hand drawing and now I am trying graphic design, working with wood and wire. Plus I got to do soldering and the materials are endless here,” Pitts said.

Her artwork was first displayed when she was a freshman, which was a great accomplishment for her. “It made me happy and it was around a lot of other amazing artworks, so it felt cool to be included with other amazing artists. I had never seen my art displayed in shows before. It was a cool experience,” Pitts said.

Pitts will keep working towards her dream in the years to come.