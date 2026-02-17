Campus Recreation Plans Many Activities for New Student Union

Photo Credits: Campus Recreation

Campus Recreation has been around for decades but has been planning many activities and opportunities for the opening of the Ferguson Student Union.

When Pete Kelly, director of campus recreation, began planning for the new features of campus recreation, he said it all began with the question “What can I do to plan new things and really get connected with the students?”

“Coach Kelly,” as he prefers to be called, began his career in campus recreation in the mid-1990s and was one of the first to oversee it. Kelly said one of the most exciting things about the new student union is the duality of having a permanent physical place for campus recreation.

The opportunities for activities have flourished now that campus recreation can use both indoor and outdoor facilities, he said. The student services team moves into the new building in the first week of February.

Some students on campus may not be aware of all that campus recreation has to offer. Starting March 18 upon the opening of the union, it will feature a new bike shop. The goal of the bike shop is to encourage students to use the resources of bike rentals and even begin doing free or minimal cost repairs.

Student workers will be heavily trained for this bike shop in order to ensure smooth operation, Kelly said. The new bike shop is only a fraction of the services offered. Students can already rent canoes and other gear to enjoy the Arkansas atmosphere around campus.

Coach Kelly said it’s important to inform students of the upcoming opportunities offered by campus recreation.

“My task is to get this information out and share with students the various things that can be done with campus rec in the new student union.”

Campus recreation has also recently launched its new bowling league, which already held one event on Jan 14. The bowling league is open to all, and all are encouraged to attend. The 5×5 intramural basketball is also in full swing. Kelly said he encourages everyone to check out the new features they will be offering when the Ferguson Student Union officially opens on March 18.