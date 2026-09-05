CAMPUS SPOTLIGHT: A Taste of South Korea on Campus

Photo Credits: Kaiba Ali

Students gathered at the first International Coffee Hour of the 2026-2027 school year to experience South Korean culture through food, drinks and conversation.

Held each week on Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m., International Coffee Hour provides students the opportunity to learn about cultures from around the world while connecting with others. Each event highlights a different culture, allowing attendees a chance to try new foods and beverages in a casual environment.

“I have gone multiple times in the past year to certain Coffee Hours where the chairs filled up fast, meaning you almost always get to meet new people,” said Callie McCoy, a junior data analytics major from Cabot, Arkansas.

This week’s theme was South Korea. Throughout the hour, attendees could learn more about the country through a slideshow featuring information about South Korean culture, traditions and history. Music from South Korea also played during the event, adding another element to the cultural experience.

“Each television in the room had a slide show going about South Korean Culture and geography. I didn’t realize how small South Korea was compared to Arkansas,” said McCoy.

Food and beverages were another central part of the event. Among the featured items were stir-fried glass noodles, a Korean dish known as japchae. Roasted corn tea was also available as part of the South Korean theme. The tea, made from roasted corn, had a distinctive flavor and provided an alternative to the regular coffee and tea options.

For students, outside of simply trying new foods, the International Coffee Hour creates a casual setting where people can gather and engage in cultures they may not otherwise encounter.

“The atmosphere has grown with more people, but also still seems calm to me,” McCoy said.

International Coffee Hour takes place every Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Miller Center, Dean 117.