CAMPUS SPOTLIGHT: ATU Announces 2026 Homecoming Court

Photo Credits: Heath Whorton

Pictured (left-to-right): Claire Smart, Anthony Rivas, Bethani Walter, Kameron Jackson, Randilynn Stripling, Timothy Hufford, Nikki Victory, Renlee Espinosa, Allie Stolle, Fernando Flores

On Monday, Oct. 5, Campus Life hosted a pep rally to encourage students to attend homecoming events throughout the week. At the pep rally, homecoming nominees who passed the essay and interview round were announced to the student body. Each student was introduced by name and the registered student organization that nominated them.

Of the 23 women and eight men who were announced, only 10 total students made it onto the homecoming court. These 10 students included five women and five men from various majors. Listed below is each student who was selected to represent Arkansas Tech on the homecoming court.

Queen Nominees:

Claire Smart, nominated by Kappa Sigma

Allie Stoll, nominated by Presidential Leadership Cabinet

Randilynn Stripling, nominated by Zeta Tau Alpha

Bethani Walter, nominated by Delta Zeta

Nikki Victory, nominated by First-Generation Student Organization & Marketing Club

King Nominees:

Renlee Espinosa, nominated by Sigma Alpha Iota

Fernando Flores, nominated by Presidential Leadership Cabinet

Timothy Hufford, nominated by Kappa Sigma

Kameron Jackson, nominated by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

Anthony Rivas, nominated by Student Activities Board & Latinx Student Organization

Voting for homecoming queen and king is now open on Presence. The winners will be announced prior to the football game on Sat., Oct. 10.