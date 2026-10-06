CAMPUS SPOTLIGHT: ATU Announces 2026 Homecoming Court

Photo Credits: Heath Whorton
Pictured (left-to-right): Claire Smart, Anthony Rivas, Bethani Walter, Kameron Jackson, Randilynn Stripling, Timothy Hufford, Nikki Victory, Renlee Espinosa, Allie Stolle, Fernando Flores
On Monday, Oct. 5, Campus Life hosted a pep rally to encourage students to attend homecoming events throughout the week. At the pep rally, homecoming nominees who passed the essay and interview round were announced to the student body. Each student was introduced by name and the registered student organization that nominated them.
Of the 23 women and eight men who were announced, only 10 total students made it onto the homecoming court. These 10 students included five women and five men from various majors. Listed below is each student who was selected to represent Arkansas Tech on the homecoming court.
Queen Nominees:
Claire Smart, nominated by Kappa Sigma
Allie Stoll, nominated by Presidential Leadership Cabinet
Randilynn Stripling, nominated by Zeta Tau Alpha
Bethani Walter, nominated by Delta Zeta
Nikki Victory, nominated by First-Generation Student Organization & Marketing Club
King Nominees:
Renlee Espinosa, nominated by Sigma Alpha Iota
Fernando Flores, nominated by Presidential Leadership Cabinet
Timothy Hufford, nominated by Kappa Sigma
Kameron Jackson, nominated by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
Anthony Rivas, nominated by Student Activities Board & Latinx Student Organization
Voting for homecoming queen and king is now open on Presence. The winners will be announced prior to the football game on Sat., Oct. 10.