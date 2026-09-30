CAMPUS SPOTLIGHT: COBED Debuts New RSO: Everything You Need to Know About Marketing Club

Photo Credits: Nikki Victory

Instructor of Business Administration, Katie Hook, has announced that she is facilitating the return of the Marketing Club. Marketing Club was a registered student organization (RSO) that ATU offered pre-COVID that will be officially returning during the Fall 2026 semester.

Hook says, “I’m really excited to start the Marketing Club back up! I’m excited to revitalize it and be active in our efforts. This was something students have been asking for, and I personally wanted to oversee it.”

The new organization is focused on “real business impact, national access, industry connections, and cross-field collaboration,” according to their Presence bio. Hook gave an example of this saying, “In the RSO, we will be collaborating with the ASBTDC (Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center) and their clients who are in need of marketing assistance. We will help them with website development and optimization, social media, and graphic design. This will also give our members access to real-world business data and analytics in which we can measure our impact and highlight our work portfolios.”

Hook expressed the benefits of this club further by stating, “This will be very beneficial to showcase on future résumés. Along with marketing assistance, all members will have access to the ANA (Association of National Advertisers) certificates, webinars, and conferences. A huge thanks to Jimmy Ferguson for his support in helping our department with this affiliation. The Marketing Club will also serve as a recruiting pool for future NMGZ (National Millennial and Gen Z Community) members.”

Arkansas Tech University is the only university in Arkansas that is affiliated with ANA and NMGZ. Hook spoke on this saying, “The digital marketing major here at ATU is the best in the state! We care about students getting real-world marketing experience through real clients. Marketing has so many career paths and is great for both creative and analytical minds.”

The organization plans on growing through starting their own social accounts, posting their events on Presence, gaining members through student and faculty word-of-mouth, and advertising through campus. They have already created their Instagram account and can be found at @atumktclub.

The first client that the club will work with is Cap’n Glen Masker with The Scuba School in Morrilton. Those interested in joining the club can attend their interest meeting which will be held on Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. in Rothwell 132. Questions can be directed to Katie Hook at khook2@atu.edu.