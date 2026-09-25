CAMPUS SPOTLIGHT: The Meaning of Family Day: A Non-Traditional Parent’s Perspective

Photo Credits: Courtney Mayberry

Pictured: Tammy Kostelaz (left) with her granddaughter, Nikki Victory

Family Day was introduced in 1924 and has been an ATU staple event ever since. What began as “Dad’s Day” transformed into a celebration uniting families of all kinds and sizes.

Parents and families utilize this day to visit the ATU campus, participate in the festivities, and enjoy a Wonder Boys football game. This year, the day started off with a pickleball tournament at 9 a.m., a Campus Run/Walk 5K at 10:30 a.m., a tailgate at 4 p.m., and a football game where the Wonder Boys took on the Ouachita Baptist University’s Tigers.

Tammy Kostelaz, the grandmother of an ATU student, enjoyed “the different activities and food.” She waited in line for a free t-shirt, took pictures with her granddaughter, and visited all the tables for discussions and freebies. Her favorite part was the opportunity to see her granddaughter, saying, “spending time with my granddaughter is the main thing.”

The day is meant to bring people together in many ways. Kostelaz further expressed her passion for the event, stating, “I can meet people like some of her friends and professors.”

ATU has made it their mission to ensure all types of families feel welcome, which was reflected by Kostelaz. “I think they do a good job [at including nontraditional households]. The traditional family is being replaced with grandparents and other family members that step in. I like how they have merchandise that says ‘parent or family of’ or ‘aunt of’ instead of just mom or dad,” Kostelaz said.

Family Day at ATU means uniting, welcoming, and representing families of all kinds, shapes, and sizes.