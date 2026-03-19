Can you DIG it? Infrastructure Project Nears Final Phase

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If you’ve driven through downtown Russellville lately, you’ve likely navigated orange barrels and construction crews. While the dust and detours might seem like a temporary headache, they are the labor pains of a massive rebirth for the city’s historic center.

Known as DIG (Downtown Introduces Greatscape), the project is a multi-million-dollar overhaul designed to modernize Russellville’s infrastructure and is funded through a combination of federal, state and municipal funds.

Mayor Fred Teague, who took office in 2023, inherited the project from previous city leaders. He noted the initiative was born out of a critical need to address the city’s “invisible” bones.

“It all started from my understanding that City Corp were going to have to replace all of the sewer and water infrastructure underneath downtown Russellville because of its age,” Teague said. “When that came about, City Corp approached the administration at that time and the council at that time and proposed what’s called now the DIG project.”

To date, crews have installed over 3,100 feet of new water mains and more than eight miles of duct work for underground utilities.

Teague says the goal is not only to replace failing infrastructure but also to prepare downtown for future growth while improving the district’s appearance and accessibility.

“We should see DIG wrap up this year,” Teague said. “So then what you’ll see is some of your vacant areas downtown, those start filling in. You’ll see more and more activity, you’re going to have not only events at Depot Park, but you’re going to have block parties.”

Plans include the installation of 80 new decorative lamp posts and the planting of 110 trees along downtown streets.

City officials say they hope those upgrades will create a more walkable environment that attracts families, pet owners and visitors throughout the week.

“You’ll see people really starting to fall in love with downtown,” Teague said. “It really is a cool place.”