Coach David Dawson Speaks on Team Goals

PHOTO | Maddie VanderKooi
Wonder Boys baseball secured their fourth GAC series win of the season on April 2. They won the opening game of the doubleheader against Ouachita by a score of 5-2. However, Ouachita bounced back for the second game-winning 12-3. I asked head coach David Dawson his thoughts on the season and what they still hope to achieve.
“Feel like we have played pretty decent in the first half of the season. We had a couple of hard weekends where things didn’t go our way, but we have been able to win most of the weekend series and get better each week. Going forward, we need to play well on the road and push to finish well in the conference before the tournament.”