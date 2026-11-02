COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: ELS Hosts Annual London Elementary Food Drive

Photo Credits: Shilo Reed

The London Elementary Food Drive is an annual food drive that the Emerging Leaders Society (ELS) has hosted for three years. ELS partners with campus organizations to donate food to recipients of London Elementary’s backpack program.

The 2026 food drive started on Oct. 5 and will continue until Nov 2. Donors are asked to only donate single-serve and child-friendly items. The official list consists of peanut butter or cheese crackers, cereal, instant oatmeal packets, granola and protein bars, chips, fruit cups, goldfish crackers, trail mix, jello or pudding cups, tuna packets, ravioli cups, canned soup, mac and cheese, instant rice, instant noodles, Vienna sausages, popcorn, raisins or craisins, and Pop-Tarts.

Recipients of these items need to be able to open and cook these items by themselves, preferably with no tools and nothing more complex than a microwave. Items should be individually packaged and available for single-serve usage.

Those wanting to help can find decorated donation boxes repping London’s blue and orange school colors, along with a list of accepted food items, at various locations on and off campus. On-campus locations include all residence halls, Chambers Cafeteria, BazTech, Ross Pendergraft Library, Rothwell, Doc Bryan, Ferguson Student Union, RC Brown, Crabaugh, Hull, Norman, Techionary, Browning, Williamson, Corely, Dean, McEver, and Witherspoon. Off-campus locations include Dog Ear Books, JB Wellness, Russellville Public Library, and the Aquatic Center.

ELS could not do this drive alone, so they recruited the help of ATU campus organizations, departments, and community businesses. This year, they also have a corporate sponsor, ArcBest, who donated $500 towards the cause. On-campus co-sponsors include the Emergency Management Student Association, Future Business Leaders of America, University Honors, First-Generation Organization, Alpha Tau Omega, Sigma Iota Alpha, Zeta Phi Beta, Rotaract, Delta Zeta, Spectrum, Presidential Leadership Cabinet, Math Club, and Women in STEM. Other than ArcBest, community co-sponsors include Dog Ear Books, JB Wellness, Russellville Public Library, and the Aquatic Center.

ELS President Shilo Reed said “This food drive is a chance to give back to our community and gather together in support of the younger generations. Every little bit helps! As per our organization’s mission statement, ‘empowering tomorrow’s leaders today,’ ELS is dedicated to growing strong leaders. Leaders are nothing without the community they serve, so giving back is very important and is something we try to highlight with our service projects each semester.”

Reed also requested a special shoutout to Mrs. Tiffany Nance, instructor of psychology, and Marcia Corriea, principal of London Elementary School.

The Emerging Leaders Society will also be partnering with Public Safety on Nov. 5 for “Food for Fines.” Students will be able to pay their parking tickets with food donations.