Cupid’s Arrow Hits ATU

Photo Credits: Kylie Kelly

The Student Activities Board, in collaboration with Chartwells Catering, sponsored “Cupid’s Kitchen” Feb. 17 at West Chambers Dining Hall.

“It was a cooking class event, where students could make a personal pizza and decorate a cupcake, choosing from a variety of toppings for both,” said Abigail “Abby” Neal, SAB event coordinator and psychology and sociology junior from Dover, Arkansas. “We also provided aprons, red heart glasses, and bead necklaces for students, so they could ‘decorate’ themselves just like the food.

“The inspiration behind Cupid’s Kitchen was the idea of a dinner party with friends, like a Galentine’s party but for everyone,” said Neal. “The vision was definitely centered around togetherness, just being able to spend time with friends, have a fun time, and eat.”

SAB Co-advisor Elli White said her favorite thing about “Cupid’s Kitchen” was how students were able to meet new people and chat in an easygoing environment. She wasn’t the only attendee who felt that way.

“My favorite thing about ‘Cupid’s Kitchen’ was the pizza and talking to students I didn’t know,” said De’Rion Crooms, a business management junior from Houston, Texas.

His initial draw to the event was one that everyone can relate to: hunger.

“I was hungry and I thought it was a fairly different activity to do, and I wanted to see what it consisted of,” said Crooms.

“My favorite thing about the event was seeing how creative everyone was with both their cupcakes and pizza. We have some very talented students on this campus, so I already expected creative cupcakes, and I was not disappointed whatsoever,” said Neal.

For more information on Student Activities Board, visit its Instagram profile @atu_sab.