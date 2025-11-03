Dia de los Muertos: Honoring Our Loved Ones by Sharing Our Culture

Photo Credit: Manuel Desiderio

From Nov. 1–2, Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is celebrated throughout Latin America. It is believed that our past loved ones return from the land of the dead to the land of the living during this time. The holiday traces its roots back to Aztec traditions which involved honoring the Lady of the Dead and using skull imagery. When the Spanish colonized the region, All Souls’ Day blended with these rituals, creating the celebration we know today. The Catholic roots of Día de los Muertos honor the souls of those who have passed as we pray for their purification and ask God to welcome them into eternal life.

Loved ones are remembered by placing their pictures on an ofrenda (alter). These altars are typically decorated with marigolds, candles, and papel picado (delicately cut paper banners). Many families also include foods and beverages that their loved ones enjoyed, as well as meaningful objects that represent the relationship they shared. These offerings celebrate the life of the departed and serve as a way to keep their memory alive.

At Arkansas Tech University, several organizations shared the holiday with students through a variety of activities. The Graduate Student Council hosted an arts and crafts day where students could create miniature ofrendas to honor a passed loved one. The Latinx Student Organization and the First-Generation Student Organization held a calavera (skull) painting night, where students painted decorative skulls and dressed up for the occasion. The Department of International Studies hosted their weekly International Coffee Hour, offering insight into Mexican culture, Día de los Muertos traditions, and the significance of the ofrenda. Both the Graduate Student Council and the Department of International Studies included ofrendas at their events, allowing attendees to see firsthand how these altars are created and used.

This holiday resonates with everyone, as most of us have experienced loss—whether a family member, friend, mentor, classmate, or even a beloved pet. Día de los Muertos reminds us to remember our loved ones and share their stories. Many who participate claim to feel the presence of those who have passed. Regardless of religious or cultural background, this holiday offers an opportunity to find peace and closeness to those we have lost, celebrating their lives and the legacy they left behind.