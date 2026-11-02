EDITORIAL: ATU’s Shining Star: Olivia Johnson

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Arkansas Tech University and the College of Business and Economic Development were taken aback by the sudden passing of Coordinator of Student Success and Instructor of Business Administration, Olivia Johnson. Johnson, 24, died on Oct. 4.

After earning her bachelor’s degree in digital marketing in 2024 from ATU, she obtained her master’s degree in business administration in 2025 from our university as well. Some of the positions she held include ATU Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Collegiate president, College of Business and Economic Development graduate assistant, visiting instructor of marketing, and most recently, coordinator of student success, instructor of business administration, and faculty advisor for ATU’s FBLA Collegiate chapter.

Johnson impacted students and staff alike. Indeed, her accolades reflect just how much she affected others. In 2023, ATU recognized her as its student organization president of the year for her guidance of its FBLA Collegiate chapter, and in 2023 she also received Arkansas’ FBLA Collegiate member of the year award. In 2024, our university included her in Who’s Who at ATU and she earned the LeMoyne Smith School of Business Leadership Award, and she represented ATU as a Class of 2025 Tradition Keeper.

Students have coined the term “Lead like Liv” to remember Johnson and to encourage others to be impactful like her.

The Arka Tech sends its condolences to all who are mourning Olivia’s passing. We hope to utilize our platform to recognize and remember the contributions she made to ATU and its community.

Nikki’s Comments:

When I started the fall 2026 semester with Olivia as my new supervisor, I never would have imagined that I would be writing about her death. Olivia’s passing is a huge loss to ATU. This affects the students, staff, organizations, College of Business and Economic Development, and many other aspects of our university. At only 24, Olivia was a powerhouse. She was passionate, analytical, confident, and such a hard worker. As someone who knew her as a student, organization president, colleague, and supervisor, her passing has deeply impacted my college life and surroundings. Her legacy and the work she left behind will not go unnoticed or forgotten. Lead like Liv.

Kelsey’s Comments:

While I never had a personal connection with Liv, I have always held great admiration for her. She has shown nothing but kindness to the members of the ATU community, no matter how well she knew somebody. If you smiled at her as you passed her on the street, she would smile right back. If you struck up a conversation with her at an event, she would happily discuss whatever topic you chose. She truly was one of the most unique people I have ever had the pleasure of interacting with, and she will be greatly missed by countless individuals. I strive to be half the woman she was. Lead like Liv.

Johnson’s visitation was held on Monday, Oct. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Her funeral was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Both took place at Pottsville First Baptist Church.

As supplied by ATU’s official newspaper, “The family has requested that memorial gifts be made to the ATU Foundation in support of Arkansas Tech FBLA Collegiate. Those gifts may be made online at www.atualumni.com/JohnsonLegacyFund.”

Johnson’s obituary was also provided and can be found at https://www.lemleyfuneral.com/obituaries/Olivia-Johnson?obId=49812550.

Story by Kelsey Morris and Nikki Victory