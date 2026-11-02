EDITORIAL: The Arka Tech is “Horrified” by the Actions of the Cornell 7

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Editor’s Note: The contents of this article are not suitable for all audiences. Reader discretion is advised.

“The Cornell 7” is a term that was quickly coined after The Cornell Daily Sun published an article detailing a sexual assault lawsuit. The original article, posted on Sept. 18, details the alleged gang rape and drugging of an anonymous sophomore referred to as “Jane Doe.”

The seven male students were identified as Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris, and Scott Kretzschmar. The story alleges Doe was pressured to ingest drugs (such as ketamine, marijuana, and alcohol) and violated. Newell invited Chi Phi members to join in a Snapchat group consisting of 57 men total.

The “punishments” the defendants received sparked discourse online. Matthew Ingalls and Johnathan Newell were expelled from Cornell University for sexual assault. Winson Lee and Gillio Lopes were suspended for two years and three semesters, respectively. Lee received “several semesters of disciplinary probation upon his return,” while Lopes received two years. Both students were issued no-contact orders, directed to study sexual harassment, and required to write “reflection papers.” Due to his graduation before the panel’s conclusion, Diego Sarabia was declared persona non grata and barred from campus for three years. Scott Norris and Scott Kretzschmar were issued a no-contact order, ordered to complete “educational modules,” and required to write reflection papers.

We, as The Arka Tech, believe that all seven students who participated in the sexual assault should have been expelled. Sarabia, who graduated before the conclusion, should not have been allowed to graduate, or should have his degree revoked. The other 50 students in the group chat should receive a 3-year minimum suspension, allowing Jane Doe to graduate in peace.

While the individual sanctions were not satisfactory, we appreciate the closure and permanent bar of the Chi Phi fraternity. Additionally, Jane Doe has, and should, remain anonymous while the name and images of all seven alleged rapists should be published.

As Editors of The Arka Tech, Kelsey Morris and Nikki Victory are “horrified and disgusted at not only the heinous actions committed by these men, but also the lackluster response from Cornell.”

Story by Kelsey Morris and Nikki Victory