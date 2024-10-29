Exploring Countries through Coffee

Photo Credit | Kaiba Ali

Each Thursday, the ATU Office of International Education invites students to enjoy unique regional snacks and coffee in a casual atmosphere.

The International Coffee Hour showcases an array of coffees, teas, and side dishes to promote the education and understanding of diverse cultures. Participants had the opportunity to try everything from Nepali dishes like nimki and barfi to French dishes such as croissants.

The event also seeks to educate participants with a presentation that previews various aspects of the week’s chosen culture. The presentation shows off traditional clothing, music, and many other facets that make up the culture.

International Coffee Hour is held each week on Thursdays from 4-5 p.m. in Dean room 117, with each event highlighting a different region and culture.