FBLA-C Rocks Their Comeback

Photo Credit | FBLA-C

FBLA-C lead a community service project on March 12 as their first event since the organization’s return. The “ATU Rocks Project” is inspired by the Kindness Rocks Project and @atu_rocks on Instagram. Those who attended the event were encouraged to paint various designs on rocks that will be placed around the ATU Russellville campus.

Participated earned service hours for each rock they painted for up to five service hours. The rocks portrayed various lovable fictional characters, foods, animals, and more. Students who find a rock around campus are encouraged to take it as a memento, or post about it and tag ATU FBLA.

Students and members of FBLA-C painting rocks.

Arkansas Tech University’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America Collegiate has been on hold due to leadership transitions. Recent Tech alumni and newly appointed Visiting

Instructor of Marketing, Olivia Johnson, has taken on the role of advisor for the organization.

“We are painting rocks to spark joy for students, staff, and faculty on our campus,” Johnson said. “We are hoping to eventually branch this project out and collaborate with other student organizations.”

Their plans for the future are set to commence in Fall 2025.

FBLA is a national organization for college students interested in business or similar subjects. Johnson says the ATU chapter is “dedicated to creating community-minded business leaders through service, competitive events, and introducing students to professionals in the many facets of the business field.”