Golden Suns Basketball Wins Against Crimson Storm by Over 30 Points

Photo Credits: Destini Nguyen

Pictured: Dessie Lancaster, #42

On Feb. 2, ATU’s women’s basketball team went against Southern Nazarene University. With a final score of 87-51, the Golden Suns tied for first place in the Great American Conference.

After the ice storm ravaged Arkansas in late January, the Golden Suns were slow to start the game. They only held a three-point lead going into the second quarter, with a score of 14-11. However, this is where they began to pick up speed.

ATU began putting more pressure on the defensive side of the ball, causing so much chaos that SNU was only able to muster seven points during their entire quarter. By halftime, the Golden Suns were leading 38-18.

Three-point shooting and bench points were the biggest difference makers in the game. ATU was 52.6% with their threes, while SNU barely had 10%. Similarly, ATU’s bench had 40 points, while SNU’s only had 19 points.

With this win, the Golden Suns remain tied for first place in the GAC standings. Their next game is on Feb. 7 against Oklahoma Baptist at 1 p.m. This day is also the 50th Anniversary of Tucker Coliseum.