Golden Suns Go Five Sets with the Muleriders

Photo Credit: Destini Nguyen

In a battle that came down to the fifth set, the Arkansas Tech University Golden Suns were able to claim the win against the Southern Arkansas University Muleriders on Nov. 6.

The first two sets were won by the Golden Suns, with them dominating the first set with multiple runs and a final score of 25-18. The second set was a much closer battle with the Golden Suns barely scraping by a 25-23 victory.

The Muleriders fought back and won the next two sets. The third match was almost ATU’s, with them at game point. Unfortunately, SAU was able to go on a 5-point run, winning the set 26-24.

The Golden Suns fought hard in the fourth set to avoid going into a fifth; however, the Muleriders were back in the game. In an extremely close match, the teams went back and forth, tying it up at 25-25. SAU was just able to push it over the edge, earning the set with a final score of 28-26.

With the fifth set only going to 15 points, stress levels were high. Things were looking good for SAU with their lead getting them to a score of 10-6. However, ATU did not let that slide, scoring nine points back-to-back and winning the last set. With a final score of 15-10, the Golden Suns beat the Muleriders 3-5 sets.

With the win the Golden Suns are firmly in third place in the Great American Conference and have already qualified for the conference tournament in Shawnee, OK hosted by Oklahoma Baptist University.

Their next match will be held on Nov. 11th at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia. The first serve is set for 6 p.m.