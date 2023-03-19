PHOTO | Submitted

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns golf team sits tied for 10th at the end of 36 holes at the stacked Emerald Coast Classic. Spring showers did not evade the Sunshine State, forcing only 14 holes to be played on day one. The first round was wrapped up early Tuesday morning, and the Golden Suns sat tied for seventh with a 308 (+24) team score. The Golden Suns capped the day, shooting 317 (+33), beating out one of nine Top-50* teams in attendance, UT Permian Basin, and narrowly closing in on tournament hosts No. 21 Missouri – St. Louis.

Leading the Arkansas Tech team in a dominant fashion, freshman Ellen Spigner sits tied for third individually within two strokes of the top-seeded Henderson State’s No. 70 Lily Nelson, No. 33 Gracen Blount, and No. 6 Tove Brunell of Missouri – St. Louis. Finishing round one 2-over-Par on the 71-Par course, Spigner lands a clutch birdie on a Par-5 to finish one-over in round two for a total of 146 (74, 72).

The Golden Suns face one more round beginning Wednesday at 11 a.m. (shotgun start) to wrap up the Emerald Coast Classic.