Golden Suns Hang on for Win Against UAM Cotton Blossoms

Photo Credits: Destini Nguyen

Pictured: Jadah Pickens, #2

Arkansas Tech University’s Golden Suns basketball team hung on for the win against the Cotton Blossoms with a score of 75-69. The game on Feb. 9 was the third game in five days that the Golden Suns won.

The Golden Suns start out hot during the first half, continuing the heat from their two previous games. The recent inclement weather caused these games to be rescheduled closely together.

During the second half, the Golden Suns had to hang on and avoid the upset that the Cotton Blossoms had in mind. University of Arkansas-Monticello made a run particularly late in the fourth quarter, but ATU’s Logan Young was able to hit the free-throws to ice the game for the Golden Suns.

The Golden Suns survived the grueling schedule with the weather change. This sets up a huge matchup with the Harding Lady Bisons on Thursday, Feb. 12. Harding comes into the contest ranked 11th in the country. Tip off will be 5:30 p.m. at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.