Golden Suns Lose Doubleheader but Walk Off Bison in Series Finale

Photo Credits: Destini Nguyen

Pictured: Aly White, #33

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns softball team lost against the Oklahoma Baptist Bison in both of their games on April 17. However, they were able to pull together for the win of the series finale on April 18.

The first game was anticlimactic, with OBU only scoring two points to win the game. Neither team changed pitchers with ATU sophomore #33, Aly White pitching the whole game. She had five hits and two runs, with OBU scoring off both of them.

The second game of the Friday doubleheader was better, but not great. The Bison scored three points in the top of the second inning, with ATU attempting to catch up by scoring two in the bottom of the second. Sophomore #17, Ainslee Moore, pitched the entire game, giving up four hits and three runs, with OBU scoring on all of them. This was Moore’s first loss of the season.

The Golden Suns were able to salvage the third and final game of the series by being aggressive early at the plate. White came back into the game as relief for junior #23, Emily Richarde, holding the Bison scoreless and assisting her team to victory in the final inning. ATU started the game quick, scoring in the first inning and holding the score there before adding another point in the third inning. OBU scored their first point in the fourth inning, and another two in the sixth. With a score of 3-2, ATU was able to turn the tables in the bottom of the seventh inning. Adding two more points to their score, the Golden Suns took the game 4-3.

The Golden Suns return to action on April 22 with a doubleheader against Rogers State at 2 p.m.