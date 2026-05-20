Golden Suns Softball Beats Bisons on Senior Day

Photo Credits: Destini Nguyen

Pictured (left-to-right): Riley Drake, Caroline Wilhelm, Aaliyah Dixon

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns softball team played the Harding Bisons of Searcy, AR in a doubleheader on April 25. ATU won the first game 5-4 and second game 2-0.

Coming off a 2-0 win in the first game of the series on Thursday, the Golden Suns were looking to continue their win. It was a packed house at Chartwells Women’s Sports Complex with Senior Day and Pack the Berm in full swing. Seniors Riley Drake, Caroline Wilhelm, and Aaliyah Dixon were honored before the game as part of the 2026 graduating class.

Sophomore #17, Ainslee Moore started in the circle for the Golden Suns. Both teams gave up two runs in their first innings. ATU was able to score again in the fourth and fifth innings to take a two-run lead. The Bisons fought back with a home run to tie up the score in the top of the sixth. Junior #23, Emily Richarde, stepped in for the seventh inning, shutting down the Bisons. Junior #11, Miya Curry, was able to score after stealing second base off freshmen #16 Aubree Jones’s hit.

The second game of the doubleheader, and last game of the series, had less drama than the first. Richarde stepped up in the circle yet again, only giving up four hits and not allowing any runs. ATU runs came from a ground-rule double by Wilhelm and a hit from sophomore #33, Aly White. The Golden Suns won the game 2-0.

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns softball team will return to action on April 27 with another non-conference doubleheader. First pitches are set for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., with weather pending.