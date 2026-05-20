Golden Suns Softball Beats Savage Storm in Three-Game Series

Photo Credits: Destini Nguyen

Pictured: Emily Richarde, #23

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns softball team beat Southeastern Oklahoma’s Savage Storm in their games on March 13 and 14. This moves the Golden Suns to 9-3 in conference, 16-8 overall, and third place in the Great American Conference.

SEO took the lead by scoring in the first inning. They held the only point until ATU scored two points in the bottom of the third, and another point in the bottom of the fourth. SEO tied the score in the top of the seventh, causing a tense extra inning. ATU was able to score again, winning the first game 4-3.

The second game of Friday’s doubleheader was dominated by the pitching of sophomore #17, Ainslee Moore. She pitched a six-inning shutout, only giving up five hits and recording one strikeout. Junior #23, Emily Richarde, came in as relief for Moore in the top of the seventh. Richarde effectively shut the door on the Savage Storm, allowing the Golden Suns to secure the win 4-0.

The first and final game of the series was also dominated by ATU’s pitching. Richarde came back in as relief for freshman #99, Jenny Shank. Richarde pitched five innings and only gave up two hits. Thought SEO took the lead 2-0 until the bottom of the third; ATU was able to come back in the bottom of the sixth, winning the game 3-2.

The Golden Suns softball team will be on the read for the next few weeks, looking to their pace with Southern Arkansas and Oklahoma Baptist in the conference standings. Their next series is against East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma on March 20 and 21. The Friday game will begin at 4 p.m. and the first game of the Saturday doubleheader will begin at noon.