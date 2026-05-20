Golden Suns Softball Increases Winning Streak to 17 Games

Photo Credits: Destini Nguyen

Pictured: Aaliyah Dixon, #5

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns softball team played against the Henderson State Reddies on April 3 and 4. They won all three games, increasing their winning streak to 17 straight games.

Game one of the Friday doubleheader was won in only six innings. Sophomore #33 and two-way player, Aly White, pitched the entire game, only giving up one run and two hits. Another major force behind ATU’s win was senior outfielder, Aaliyah Dixon, #5. Dixon homered, tripled, and scored the final point, causing the game to end early. With a final score of 9-1, ATU finished the game in the bottom of the six. HSU’s only point was in the top of the third.

The second game of the doubleheader was a lower scoring battle between the Reddies and the Golden Suns. This did not prevent ATU from continuing their winning streak. Both teams struggled to score until the fourth inning, with HSU taking the lead by one. ATU was able to quickly combat this by scoring two points in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Golden Suns held the Reddies at their one point and scored another in the sixth inning, winning the game 3-1.

The third game of the series, and final game of the Great American Conference, was played on April 4. Junior #23, Emily Richarde threw the program’s 22nd no-hitter. While Richarde was doing work in the circle, her team’s defense worked to support her. The Golden Suns got six hits, scoring off four, and won this game 4-0.

The Golden Suns have jumped above Southern Arkansas and are now second in the GAC. ATU now prepares for another doubleheader to put their 17-game winning streak on the line against Southern Baptist on April 7. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m.