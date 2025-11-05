Golden Suns Take Their First Loss in a Month

Photo Credits: Destini Nyugen

Pictured: outside hitter Millie Allgood, #12

The Golden Suns volleyball team went into their match on Oct. 30 ready to win; however, they fell three sets to one for the first time in a month.

The first set was back-and-forth with neither side going on a long run. The Golden Runs and Reddies took turns taking the lead and tying it back. Late in the set, ATU was gaining on Henderson with a score of 20-21. Henderson then went on a three-point run, followed by ATU claiming one point at game point. Henderson scored the last point, taking the first set 25-21.

The second set was similar to the first, this time with ATU going on a six-point run and claiming the set 25-18.

With the match tied at one set a piece, the third set was another rally. Henderson eventually took the set 25-21.

Knowing they had to win the fourth set to have a chance at winning, the Golden Suns stepped it up. The set started out 0-3 in ATU’s favor. After some fighting for the next run, ATU took Henderson 10-4. Things started slowing down for ATU and speeding up for Henderson where they came between four points to ATU with a score of 18-22. The Golden Suns lost their momentum as the Reddies scored seven points straight, claiming the final set as theirs.

After losing 3-1, the Golden Suns are ready to get back to winning in their next match against the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Nov. 4, starting at 6 p.m.