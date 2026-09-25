SPORTS SPOTLIGHT: Golden Suns Volleyball Glides Past Muleriders

Photo Credits: Tracey Wiley

Pictured: Samantha Wojtowicz, #4, DS/Libero

The Arkansas Tech Golden Suns competed in their second home match of the year on Thursday, Sept. 17, which was also their second conference match. The Suns improved to 2-0 within the conference after a 3-1 win against the Southern Arkansas Muleriders.

Both teams would go on remarkable runs at Tucker Coliseum, starting in the first set with the Muleriders jumping to a 7-2 lead. Tech would respond nicely and make a run of their own, but they wouldn’t take the lead until it was 16-15. Neither team was able to create much separation, but the Suns would capture the first set 25-23. Sophomore BryAnna Young was excited to start conference play, stating that “conference is always an exciting time and home game days are genuinely the best part of the season.”

The Suns would then continue their energetic performance, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in set number two. The Muleriders would respond nicely and take a lead of their own, but there was too much firepower coming from multiple Suns, and they were able to capture set two, 25-15.

Set three would not be the same, as SAU came out strong, winning the first 10 points with a 9-1 split. Tech would fight hard throughout the set, but they were never able to erase that strong lead that the Muleriders built. The Suns went on to lose set three with a final score of 25-19.

The fourth and final set would be an absolute thriller. After incredible efforts from Henley Hooks and Juliana Borchers, the Suns were able to win this set in extras, 26-24. Madison Crum, who saw limited action, had two kills to seal the deal and win in flaring fashion.

The Golden Suns will take a trip to Arkadelphia, Arkansas, to take on the Ouachita Baptist Tigers on Sept. 22 for their fourth conference match of the season.