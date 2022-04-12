Gone Away Weekend Part VI

PHOTO | Hannah Cates
Previously…
I ran as fast as I could and never looked back…
Eventually, I made it home. I began to think… Was I going crazy? Was Leila right? I checked my phone and searched for proof that I was sane. Everything proved my sanity and Leila wasn’t real. I found the texts of Dante and I planning tonight to a T. Something strange was going on. I was determined to figure it out so I went over to Dante’s house. When I got there, I rang the doorbell and Dante’s mom answered the door.
“Hey Erik! Dante’s not here right now… I can let him know you stopped by though!”. She explained
“So… He’s alive?” I replied
“Um… yes? Erik, should I be worried?”
“I’m not sure ma’am… I’m just as confused as you.”
His mom then invited me inside and we
sat and made phone calls. She called and texted Dante many times before I called 911. I dialed and told them everything I could without sounding crazy. They put out a missing persons report and the waiting game began.
*3 months later*
Dante never showed up, Leila was
found in a ditch passed out, and Sasha was found just outside of town also passed out. Neither of them remembered a thing. I never told anybody what really happened.
Until today I had decided that Dante was gone. I mourned and I kept to myself. His mom and I talked some about what happened, but I never told her what I saw. Today I received a text.
“1218 Birkenshire Ave
8 P.M. – Tonight”
It seemed to come from Dante’s
number but… He’s gone? I panicked, and another text came in.
“Tell no one…
Especially no cops…”
I felt Red flush across my face…
To Be Continued…