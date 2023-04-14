Goodbye From Senior Editorial Writer

Trinity Lisk

PHOTO | Trinity Lisk

My name is Trinity Lisk and I have written for The Arka Tech all three years that I have been in college. For the last year and a half I have written the editorial each week. I wrote various opinions and occasional news stories.

I am not a journalism major or minor. I will be graduating in May with a Bachelors in International Studies. However, I have always loved writing. I came to Tech in 2020 at the height of COVID-19.

Making friends was incredibly hard and there were a lot less student organizations that were active on campus during the pandemic. When I saw the newspaper was looking for more members I jumped at the opportunity.

My time with The Arka Tech has been nothing but great. While members have come and gone over the years, we have always worked as a team. We faced challenges at times, but the editors were always encouraging and put their best foot forward. They also never stifled my opinions or what I wanted to say, which I think is important for a newspaper.

As well as comradery, writing for The Arka Tech has also provided me with valuable work experience. Formal writing is a part of many jobs, not just journalism. The Arka Tech has been a great outlet for me to practice and improve my skills.

Having a portfolio of published work is also a valuable asset. The Arka Tech team has always encouraged me to do my best, and I even earned a few awards for my writing along the way.

I enjoyed my time with The Arka Tech. I think it is a great organization that provides a lot of opportunity without a lot of pressure or costs. I would encourage anyone to join no matter what your background is.

Tags

More Posts

HWC Encourages Healthy Relationships

Hope lights our way

Pour It On

Spring Into Symposiums

Century of Family, Friends and Football

Adventures of Sunny and Jerry the Bulldog 09/29/2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *