Goodbye From Senior Editorial Writer

PHOTO | Trinity Lisk

My name is Trinity Lisk and I have written for The Arka Tech all three years that I have been in college. For the last year and a half I have written the editorial each week. I wrote various opinions and occasional news stories.

I am not a journalism major or minor. I will be graduating in May with a Bachelors in International Studies. However, I have always loved writing. I came to Tech in 2020 at the height of COVID-19.

Making friends was incredibly hard and there were a lot less student organizations that were active on campus during the pandemic. When I saw the newspaper was looking for more members I jumped at the opportunity.

My time with The Arka Tech has been nothing but great. While members have come and gone over the years, we have always worked as a team. We faced challenges at times, but the editors were always encouraging and put their best foot forward. They also never stifled my opinions or what I wanted to say, which I think is important for a newspaper.

As well as comradery, writing for The Arka Tech has also provided me with valuable work experience. Formal writing is a part of many jobs, not just journalism. The Arka Tech has been a great outlet for me to practice and improve my skills.

Having a portfolio of published work is also a valuable asset. The Arka Tech team has always encouraged me to do my best, and I even earned a few awards for my writing along the way.

I enjoyed my time with The Arka Tech. I think it is a great organization that provides a lot of opportunity without a lot of pressure or costs. I would encourage anyone to join no matter what your background is.