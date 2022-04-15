Greek Week: A Sneak Peek at No Meek Feat

The Greeks have had another successful Greek Week here at Tech, seeing 42,094 food and hygiene items raised for the food insecure in the river valley. This will be the first year a hygiene drive has taken place alongside food donations.

According to Graduate Assistant for fraternity and sorority life Payton Youngblood, this is compared to last year’s 35,425 food items raised in the previous year.

“It was a lot [donated]. It just shows our Fraternity and Sorority life students are not here to be crazy and party all the time. They are really service-oriented, and they want to give back to the community,” Youngblood said.

Greek life also raised 485 dollars during the dance battle they put on last Thursday from admission. This money was used to buy more non-perishables and hygiene items.

Greek Week has been a spring staple for Tech since the early 2010s. Tech is one of the few schools that still participate in Greek Week. Many schools, such as the University of Arkansas, have opted for service events throughout the semester.

“We [continue to host Greek week] because it does bring people together, especially for those big service projects,” Youngblood said.

The Week starts with fraternities being assigned to one another to make four teams. They participate in Greek games, a dance battle, then several days of service.

The service locations included food sorting at River Valley Food 4 Kids, painting a mural at The Boys and Girls Club, organizing donated clothing at Marva, and cleaning and aiding River Valley Child Advocacy Center with outside tasks.

Delta Zeta has won the event for a solid decade, but Phi Mu has stolen their Greek Week crown this year.

While there are no more major service events planned for the rest of the year, students interested in Greek life have many opportunities next year to speak to the Greeks.