Green and Gold Giveback Rakes In Hundreds of Volunteers

Photo Credits | ATU Photographers

This year, a total of 226 students from Arkansas Tech University checked in to volunteer for the annual Green and Gold Giveback. Student organizations, fraternities, sororities, clubs, departments, and students from all over campus signed up to help the local community.

The volunteers begin their day at 7:30 a.m., meeting at the Campus Recreational Center for sweatshirts, donuts, and coffee.

Afterward, they got into groups and left for their locations, ranging from houses, businesses, senior centers and more. The majority of volunteers raked leaves around houses in Russellville. Other volunteers were sent to work with businesses to paint, organize, clean, carpent, power-wash, and more.

In just five short hours, the volunteers managed to rake up roughly 1,600 30-gallon bags of leaves.

Volunteer efforts were spread even further than they were last year, increasing the total number of households raked from 31 to 36. Last year, select workers were sent to River Valley Child Advocacy Center and Brookdale Senior Living Solutions. This year, select workers were sent to The Thrift Store, Anderson Insurance, Community Cat Support Network, Joseph’s House, Caughman’s Corner, and Brookdale Senior Living Solutions.

Arkansas Tech University’s Department of Campus Life has overseen Green and Gold Giveback since its creation, in 2013. In its 11 years of activity, the volunteer event has grown exponentially.

“I am so proud of our students for showing up and showing out,” Coordinator of Civic and Community Engagement and Leadership Development, Megan Bell said. “I have gotten an incredible amount of positive feedback about all of y’all from the community and homeowners.”

The ATU campus has taken pride in its students for their hard work and volunteer efforts. The event is expected to continue to grow in capacity and expand its reach throughout the Russellville community.