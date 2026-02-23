Harry Styles Announces “Together, Together” Tour

Photo Credits: Harry Styles

It is official. As of Jan. 23, Harry Styles is back. After nearly three years, Styles has announced his fourth studio album that will drop on March 6, followed by his lead single announcement that dropped on Jan. 23.

Fans from across the globe are showing support and excitement for this announcement by flooding the comment sections. Even widely known brands, such as Pillsbury, have taken to Instagram. Their comment reading “I’m counting down as we speak! Hoo hoo,” in regard to the album announcement post. This news has sparked excitement from celebrities, brands, and fans alike.

However, success always comes with critique. Styles announced the accompanying tour for this album titled the “Together, Together” tour that will begin in May and continue until December. Fans were disappointed with the lack of location variety for the tour. As it stands, Styles will only be touring in Amsterdam, London, Sao Paulo, Mexio City, New York City, Melbourne, and Sydney. Many have stated that they are displeased with this lineup, as opposed to previous tours where Styles would visit numerous cities in the United States.

Even through the criticism, Harry Styles is still receiving more support from many corners of the world.