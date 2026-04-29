How Will You Spend Summer? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Photo Credits: Submitted
- Where does summer rank in your seasonal lineup?
a. First
b. Second
c. Third
d. Fourth
- What’s your go-to summer drink?
a. Lemonade/Limeade
b. Refresher
c. Cold soda
d. Iced coffee
- What’s the best way to enjoy ice cream?
a. Cone or bowl with toppings
b. With a soda to make a float
c. Blended in a milkshake
d. I prefer fro-yo
- What are you wearing?
a. I’ll stick with shorts and a t-shirt
b. My super cute sundress
c. I live in my swimsuit
d. Something oversized and comfy
- What’s the ideal time to be outside?
a. Midday sunshine
b. Golden hour
c. All day
d. Late evening
Results: Count how many of each letter you selected. Your top letter will determine what you will being doing this summer (ex. 2 A’s and 3 C’s mean you will spend your summer Swimming or at a Waterpark).
Mostly A’s: Lounging in the sun. Whether you’re sitting poolside or on a sandy beach, you’ll have sunglasses on, ready to soak up the sun.
Mostly B’s: Catching fireflies. Maybe it’s for the childhood nostalgia or maybe it’s for the whimsy, but you’ll spend plenty of evenings surrounded by their glows.
Mostly C’s: Swimming or at a Waterpark. Summer isn’t about relaxing; it’s about spending as much time in the water as you can before it gets cold again.
Mostly D’s: Shopping. You may not buy something from every store, but you love to browse in the A/C and think about what you could take home.