How Will You Spend Summer? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Surfboards on a sandy beach with ocean waves in the background

Photo Credits: Submitted

  1. Where does summer rank in your seasonal lineup?
    a. First
    b. Second
    c. Third
    d. Fourth
  2. What’s your go-to summer drink?
    a. Lemonade/Limeade
    b. Refresher
    c. Cold soda
    d. Iced coffee
  3. What’s the best way to enjoy ice cream?
    a. Cone or bowl with toppings
    b. With a soda to make a float
    c. Blended in a milkshake
    d. I prefer fro-yo
  4. What are you wearing?
    a. I’ll stick with shorts and a t-shirt
    b. My super cute sundress
    c. I live in my swimsuit
    d. Something oversized and comfy
  5. What’s the ideal time to be outside?
    a. Midday sunshine
    b. Golden hour
    c. All day
    d. Late evening

Results: Count how many of each letter you selected. Your top letter will determine what you will being doing this summer (ex. 2 A’s and 3 C’s mean you will spend your summer Swimming or at a Waterpark).

Mostly A’s: Lounging in the sun. Whether you’re sitting poolside or on a sandy beach, you’ll have sunglasses on, ready to soak up the sun. 

Mostly B’s: Catching fireflies. Maybe it’s for the childhood nostalgia or maybe it’s for the whimsy, but you’ll spend plenty of evenings surrounded by their glows. 

Mostly C’s: Swimming or at a Waterpark. Summer isn’t about relaxing; it’s about spending as much time in the water as you can before it gets cold again. 

Mostly D’s: Shopping. You may not buy something from every store, but you love to browse in the A/C and think about what you could take home. 

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