How Will You Spend Summer? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Photo Credits: Submitted

Where does summer rank in your seasonal lineup?

a. First

b. Second

c. Third

d. Fourth What’s your go-to summer drink?

a. Lemonade/Limeade

b. Refresher

c. Cold soda

d. Iced coffee What’s the best way to enjoy ice cream?

a. Cone or bowl with toppings

b. With a soda to make a float

c. Blended in a milkshake

d. I prefer fro-yo What are you wearing?

a. I’ll stick with shorts and a t-shirt

b. My super cute sundress

c. I live in my swimsuit

d. Something oversized and comfy What’s the ideal time to be outside?

a. Midday sunshine

b. Golden hour

c. All day

d. Late evening

Results: Count how many of each letter you selected. Your top letter will determine what you will being doing this summer (ex. 2 A’s and 3 C’s mean you will spend your summer Swimming or at a Waterpark).

Mostly A’s: Lounging in the sun. Whether you’re sitting poolside or on a sandy beach, you’ll have sunglasses on, ready to soak up the sun.

Mostly B’s: Catching fireflies. Maybe it’s for the childhood nostalgia or maybe it’s for the whimsy, but you’ll spend plenty of evenings surrounded by their glows.

Mostly C’s: Swimming or at a Waterpark. Summer isn’t about relaxing; it’s about spending as much time in the water as you can before it gets cold again.

Mostly D’s: Shopping. You may not buy something from every store, but you love to browse in the A/C and think about what you could take home.